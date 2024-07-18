When he began appearing on TV shows in 2016 to promote his book Hillbilly Elegy, J.D. Vance, then a young venture capitalist growing up in the shadow of tech billionaire Peter Thiel, had the casual style of Silicon Valley. Shirt without tie, often velvet jacket, sometimes jeans. On one occasion, the Allen & Company Sun Valley conference, an annual gathering of powerful members of the business elite, showed up in turtleneck and windbreaker light, recalls Politico today which dedicates a long article to how the vice presidential candidate’s conversion to Trumpism has also changed his look.

“In the last few years, Vance has adopted a new look that communicates his political stancebut he no longer looks like a country-club Republican but more like Donald Trump,” adds Politico, which points out that Vance considered then-candidate Trump “a moral disaster” and compared his candidacy to a sort of drug, “a cultural heroin.” But then the tycoon won the election, Vance converted to the most unbridled Trumpism and his “wardrobe began to change.”

And when he announced his candidacy for the Ohio Senate seat in 2021, with Trump’s blessing and funding from his billionaire pal Thiel and hedge fund tycoon Robert Mercer, a onetime patron of Steven Bannon, Vance not only deleted tweets from 2016 calling Trump “an idiot” and “reprehensible.” He also began adopting a Trumpian look, dark suits, with the inevitable red tie and plain shirt. Even the cut of the jackets, once tight and short, has gradually come closer to that of the longer jackets, with the broader shoulders of the tycoon.

Clothing choices aside, there is one thing about the look of the senator chosen by Trump as a ‘veep’ that has surprised everyone, his beard, considering the tycoon’s well-known aversion to facial hair and mustaches, an aversion that has led to him ruling out potential members of his first administration. “It looks good on him, he looks like a young Abraham Lincoln,” Trump said a week ago when asked if he was really considering the bearded Vance as his vice president.

Trump’s aversion aside, in fact the presence of a bearded man on a presidential ticket is a rare thing in the United States modern. The last vice presidential candidate with a mustache was Charles Curtis, Republican President Herbert Hoover’s veep in the 1932 election in which he was defeated by Franklin Delano Roosevelt.