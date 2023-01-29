Vana Lopes, the first victim to denounce Roger Abdelmassih, a former doctor convicted of raping dozens of patients, died early this Saturday, 28. The information was confirmed by Maria do Carmo Santos, activist and current president of the group Vítimas Unidas, created by Vana in 2011 to collect information about the criminal, who at the time was on the run, and gather victims.

“She, who has done so much for hundreds of victims of heinous crimes in Brazil, discovered breast cancer four years ago and bravely faced this terrible disease”, wrote Maria in a post on the group’s page. According to the publication, Vana lived in Portugal with her husband, Jorge, but died in Brazil and left a daughter, a granddaughter and a great-granddaughter.

Specialist in human reproduction, Abdelmassih, 79 years old, raped the victims while they were sedated for fertilization or other stages of treatment, as indicated by complaints and convictions in court. He was sentenced to 278 years and is still in prison.