Annemiek van Vleuten has won the Tour de France Femmes. In Sunday’s final stage, from Lure to La Super Planche des Belles Filles, the Dutch cyclist was clearly the strongest. The 39-year-old rider of the Spanish Movistar already stripped compatriot Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma) the yellow jersey on Saturday, after her victory in the seventh stage.

The run-up to the final climb was a bit messy for Van Vleuten when she had to change bikes four times. However, this did not prevent her from a big victory: the leader rode ahead of everyone with more than five kilometers from the finish and turned out to be by far the best climber in the peloton. She entered the final stage with more than three minutes ahead of the Dutch Demi Vollering (SD Worx). The 25-year-old Vollering finished second and won the polka dot jersey. Vollering also finishes second in the final standings.

All jerseys ended up in Dutch hands: the green sprinter jersey goes to Marianne Vos and the white jersey goes to Shirin van Anrooij. It is the first time since 2009 that a race for women will be held in France. The Tour de France Femmes has ended with Van Vleuten’s victory.