Annemiek van Vleuten, at the start of the Dutch Championship, on August 22. AFP7 via Europa Press / Europa Press

Movistar signs Annemiek van Vleuten and the news makes the headlines in Holland, where women’s cycling is an important sport, where Van Vleuten, 37, world champion, is the queen, the best. The Messi of the two wheels, to put it more simply, has decided to end her career in a country where until recently, even in the years of Joane Somarriba and Dori Ruano, women’s cycling was a joke, an endeavor of women determined to break down barriers with minimal support and minimal impact.

“It’s a leap forward, yes,” explains Rafael Fernández Alarcón, head of the team at Telefónica. “We created the women’s team two years ago to promote in sport the same policy of diversity and equal opportunities and gender that we promote in the company, and with the signing of Van Vleuten we will be able to consolidate it in the WorldTour, among the best in the world , and apart from achieving more victories and more presence and weight in society, we will ensure that their example, their quality, serve as a reference and model for Spanish cyclists to take the leap in quality that allows them to be among the best in the world ”.

If it is signed for Spanish cycling to multiply, the reasons for Van Vleuten, who started competing late, at 23, after finishing a university degree and who is known for the need to control everything, to be she who makes all the decisions are others. “I want to get out of my comfort zone, face a new challenge,” the Dutch runner explained to her acquaintances a few days ago, a unique cyclist whose professionalism and dedication make most of her male colleagues look ridiculous. Van Vleuten leads a practically monastic life of reverence for the bicycle and the physical form, with continuous stays at altitude above all, fresh air and rationed oxygen, which he seeks well in Colombia, where he spent a few weeks in January and February, in Livigno (in the Italian Alps) or on the Teide volcano in Tenerife. And when she races, she is like Evenepoel or Van Aert or the new cyclists, who hate riding in the peloton and attack and attack in any circumstance until they go off alone and win. Until now I was racing for Australian Mitchelton (contract expired), and Movistar also covers another of the Dutch’s needs, that her team also have a men’s section.

Van Vleuten’s salary in the great Spanish team will be about 250,000 euros for each of the two seasons for which he has committed. A salary higher than that of most Spanish athletes but equivalent, in men’s cycling, to that of a good gregarious and little else. Not that of a champion like her, with, in addition to the Yorkshire World Cup, two Giros d’Italia (the great women’s race), two World Time Trials, two Tours of Holland, two of Belgium, two Durango-Durango and two Strade Bianche in her honors.

“And it was precisely in Durango last year that our courtship of Annemiek began”, explains Sebastián Unzue, head of the team. “I am convinced that with her not only Movistar but all Spanish women’s cycling will go to another level. And let’s not forget that in 2022 the Tour has finally promised to organize its female version, and I have no doubt that the Vuelta will follow in its footsteps ”.