The Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten won the seventh stage of the Tour de France Femmes on Saturday. The 39-year-old rider of the Spanish Movistar takes over the yellow jersey from compatriot Marianne Vos (Jumbo-Visma), who has to give up the leading position after two stage victories.

Van Vleuten, who had just recovered from a stomach flu, took the lead on the Petit Ballon together with the Dutch Demi Vollering (SD Worx). Vollering fought for the lead, but Van Vleuten was too strong and managed to stay ahead of her. The stage win gives Van Vleuten the first place in the general classification. Vollering follows at more than three minutes and is the new number two.

This penultimate stage of the Tour stretched over 127 kilometers from Sélestat to Le Markstein, through the Vosges Mountains. The riders had to struggle through three first category climbs: the Petit Ballon, the Platzerwasel and the Grand Ballon. The last climb was 13.5 kilometers long with a gradient of 6.7 percent.

The Dutch Lorena Wiebes (Team DSM) was a lot less successful than in previous stages. Despite a hard fall the day before, she did start on Saturday, but eventually got off. The 23-year-old rider booked two victories during this Tour: in the first stage on the Champs-Élysées in Paris and in the sprint of the fifth stage. It is the first time since 2009 that a race for women is being held in France. The Tour de France Femmes ends on Sunday.