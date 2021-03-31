Annemiek Van Vleuten achieved her first win with Movistar. The Dutch, 37 years old and star signing of the women’s squad for this campaign, managed to raise her arms in the Belgian classic Through Flanders after surpassing the Polish Katarzyna Niewiadoma, from Canyon, in the sprint. Both left behind the main group 30 kilometers from the finish line to play the victory. On arrival, Van Vleuten jumped 300 meters from Waregem’s finish line and, after 122 km of testing, the Pole was unable to pass the reigning European champion.

For Van Vleuten, This was the third day of competition of the season in its premiere with the Navarrese team. He was 21st in the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad, also in Belgian lands; He stroked the podium at the Italian Strade Bianche (4th) and victory came in third. A historic triumph for Movistar, which had never achieved such a success in such a prestigious test on Belgian cobblestones. The podium was completed by American Alexis Ryan, also from Canyon.

The race could not be held last season due to the pandemic, and in the last two editions the also Dutch Ellen van Dijk won, which this time was ninth. For Movistar it was a triumph with a special dedication for Gary Baños, Illustrious team assistant, especially the female, who lost his life last February in an accident in the mountains. This season, the Danish Emma Norsgaard caressed the triumph for the team, but he was four times in second position.

At the end of 2020, Pablo Lastras, assigned mainly to the team’s women’s squad, highlighted AS lthe illusion they had for this campaign, especially with the arrival of Van Vleuten, veteran runner but still with leg wins. This Wednesday he got the first of the team, since the men’s has not yet released his locker in 2021.