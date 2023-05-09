Tania Kross, Glen Faria and Roel van Velzen are the mentors in the new EO program Sing! The artists will accompany the groups for the program, in which presenters Giovanca Ostiana and Anne-Mar Zwart are looking for the best singing group in the Netherlands.

In the first episodes, the auditions are central and the mentors choose one singing group per episode that they guide in the following weeks. From the quarter-finals onwards, a 31-person jury determines who will advance to the next round. The jury consists of musicians, singing teachers, a conductor and producers.

The role of mentor is not new to Van Velzen. The singer was one of the first The Voice of Hollandcoaches. He also came up with the idea of ​​the famous revolving red chairs. Glen Faria was previously a coach at the RTL program The Talent Project, which aired in 2018. Van Velzen was on the jury during that program. See also Russian attack | Two new Britons are accused of "mercenary-like activities" in Donbas

Sing! can be seen on NPO 1 from Saturday 27 May.

Also listen to the AD Media Podcast below or subscribe via Spotify or itunes. Find all our podcasts at ad.nl/podcasts.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.

Watch our Show & Entertainment videos below: