Also in April 2023 Stellantis confirmed its leadership in Italy in the segment of light commercial vehiclesreaching a share of 46.1%. The Group is present on the van market with brands Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel And Peugeot.

Sales of Citroën, Fiat, Opel and Peugeot vans

In particular, in a fluctuating economic scenario, the Italian market, based on the data processing provided by dataforcesrewarded above all Peugeot and Citroën which have reached a share respectively of 6.1% and 5.8%.

Electric Fiat E-Doblò Van

Well too Opel, which, with a share of the 24.5%was the best brand on the front of BEV electric vehiclesWhile Fiat Professional maintains its leadership in the light commercial vehicle market with over 3,600 registrations.

Citroën vans and commercial vehicles

The Citroën range of vans is 100% electric and consists of ë-Berlingo Electric Van, ë-Jumpy Electric and ë-Electric Jumper.

Citroën ë-Berlingo Van charging

Among the commercial vehicles there is also the smallest My Ami Cargocompact, 100% electric, ideal for small parcel deliveries on short distances in urban areas or for travel between sites.

Fiat vans and commercial vehicles

Fiat Professional is the leading brand on the commercial vehicle market in Italy where it stands out Duchybest seller in the large van segment, produced in over 10,000 variants and whose chassis efficiency has made it the number one for vehicle bodybuilders for special uses And camper.

New Fiat Ducato

The Fiat Professional range has recently expanded with the launch of the new E-Doblo Vanthe third 100% electric van of the brand, after Educated and E-Shield. The latest generation of the Doblò is available in two lengths and three different configurations (VAN, Crew Cab Van, Combi); in addition to the electric version, two engines are also available diesel: 1.5-litre 100 bhp version with manual gearbox; 1.5-litre 130 bhp, with both 8-speed automatic and manual transmissions. The Doblò is also powered by a 110 HP 1.2-litre petrol engine.

Electric Fiat E-Doblò Van

Also the latest generation of the midsize van Shield it is available with an engine diesel and with a thruster totally electricthe latter credited with an autonomy of up to 330 km in the WLTP cycle.

New Fiat Scudo

In fact, the Electric Shield is offered with two battery sizes (50 and 75 kWh), which can be recharged up to 11 kW AC And up to 100 kW DC to charge the battery to 80%, now even more capacious, in 45 minutes. The load capacity does not change whatever the engine, with a load compartment volume of up to 6.6m3a payload of more than 1 t and a towing capacity of 1 t.

Opel vans and commercial vehicles

The range of Opel commercial vehicles meets all the needs of professionals, with load volumes from 3.3 up to 17 m3 and bring from 725 to over 1,800 kg. It starts from the compact but roomy Opel Combo Cargoavailable in two lengths and with thermal or electric motorization with 100kW/136hp of maximum power and wide autonomy thanks to the 50kWh battery of capacity.

Vauxhall Vivaro Cargo

Vauxhall Vivaro It’s the mid-size van. Available in two lengths, with thermal and electric motors and with batteries of two sizes, up to 75 kWh. Vauxhall Movano it is the large van available in 4 lengths and 3 heights, van bodies, double cab van, single and double cab chassis, as well as equipment such as fixed and tippers. Two battery sizes available, up to 79 kWh.

Peugeot vans and commercial vehicles

The range of vans and commercial vehicles of the Peugeot brand is also 100% electric, thanks to the new ones e-Partners, e-Expert and e-Boxers which complement the thermal versions present in the range. Peugeot was one of the first manufacturers to focus on the electrification of its commercial vehicles.

Peugeot e-Partner

