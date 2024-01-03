Even in 2023 Stellantis confirmed its leadership in Italy in the food segment light commercial vehiclesreaching a share of 45.5% and sales volumes beyond 88,600 units (+21% on 2022). The Group is present in the van market with its brands Citroën, Fiat Professional, Opel And Peugeot.

Sales of Citroën, Fiat, Opel and Peugeot vans

In particular, in a fluctuating economic scenario, the Italian market, based on the data processing provided by Dataforcerewarded above all Peugeot e Fiat. The latter achieved the best performance with a share of 26.1%.

Fiat Ducato

Among the models especially the Duchyin particular, produced in the Atessa (Chieti) plant, recorded a strong increase in its share in the segment to which it belongs, +9.9%, reaching 29.3%. In the same segment, also considering Peugeot Boxer, Citroën Jumper And Opel Movanoall vehicles also produced in Atessa, Stellantis' share rose to 43.8%with growth of 7.2%.

Behind Fiat Professional, the highest volumes were recorded by Citroën with over 14 thousand units (+41% compared to 2022) and a share of 7.2%but they also provided very positive indications Peugeot with over 11,500 units sold (+35%) and a share of 5.9% e Opel with over 8,700 vehicles registered (+29%) and a share of 4.5%.

Peugeot Expert

Stellantis also dominated in video sales Electric Commercial Vehicles in Italy, with a market share of 47.5% in 2023. Opel is the leading brand in this industry, with over 22.1%. They follow Fiat Professional, Citroën And Peugeot with shares of 11.9%, 6.9% and 6.5% respectively. Fiat Professional achieved significant growth of 10 percentage points compared to 2022, reaching 18.2%While Citroën recorded an increase of 6 percentage points compared to July 2022, reaching 7.9%.

Citroën vans and commercial vehicles

The Citroën van range is 100% electric and consists of ë-Berlingo Electric Van, ë-Jumpy Electric and ë-Electric Jumper.

Citroën ë-Berlingo Van

Among commercial vehicles there is also the smallest My Ami Cargocompact, 100% electric, ideal for small parcel deliveries short distances in urban areas or for travel between sites.

Fiat vans and commercial vehicles

Fiat Professional is the leading brand on the commercial vehicle market in Italy where it stands out Duchybest seller in the large van segment, produced in over 10,000 variations and whose chassis efficiency has made it the number one vehicle bodybuilder for special uses And camper.

New Fiat Ducato

The Fiat Professional range recently expanded with the launch of the new one E-Doblò Vanthe brand's third 100% electric van after that Educated and E-Shield. The latest generation of the Doblò is offered in two lengths and three different configurations (VAN, Crew Cab Van, Combi); in addition to the electric version, two engines are also available diesel: 1.5 liter 100 HP version with manual gearbox; 1.5 liter 130 HP, both with 8-speed automatic and manual transmission. The Doblò is also powered by a 1.2 liter petrol engine with 110 HP.

New Fiat Doblò

Also the latest generation of the mid-size van Shield It is available with one engine diesel and with a totally powerful engine electricthe latter credited with an autonomy of up to 330 km in the WLTP cycle.

New Fiat Scudo

The electric Scudo is in fact offered with two battery sizes (50 and 75 kWh), which are rechargeable up to 11 kW in AC And up to 100 kW in DC to charge the battery, now even more capacious, to 80%. 45 minutes. The load capacity does not change whatever the engine, with a load compartment volume of up to 6.6 m3a payload of over 1 t and a towing capacity of 1 t.

Opel vans and commercial vehicles

The Opel commercial vehicle range meets all the needs of professionals, with load volumes from 3.3 up to 17 m3 and bring from 725 to over 1,800 kg. We start from the compact but roomy Opel Combo Cargoavailable with two lengths and with thermal or electric motorization with 100 kW/136 hp of maximum power and extensive autonomy thanks to the 50 kWh battery of capacity.

New Opel Combo

Opel Vivaro it is the medium sized van. Available in two lengths, with thermal and electric motors and with two sizes of batteries, up to 75 kWh. Opel Movano it is the large van offered with 4 lengths and 3 heights, van bodies, double cab van, single and double cab chassis, as well as fittings such as fixed and tipper bodies. Two battery sizes available, up to 79 kWh.

Peugeot vans and commercial vehicles

The Peugeot brand's range of vans and commercial vehicles is also 100% electric, thanks to the new ones e-Partners, e-Expert and e-Boxer which complement the thermal versions present in the range. Peugeot was one of the first manufacturers to focus on the electrification of its commercial vehicles.

Peugeot e-Partner

