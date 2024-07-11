Manchester (dpa)

Manchester United Football Club announced the signing of assistant coaches after extending the contract of Dutch coach Erik ten Hag.

According to Manchester United’s announcement, Dutchman Ruud van Nistelrooy and Rene Heck will work as assistants to their compatriot Ten Hag.

The duo signed a contract extending until June 2026, and the duo Steve McClaren and Darren Fletcher will continue with the technical staff, while the club left the duo Mitchell van Gaal and Benedict McCarthy.

Van Nistelrooy returns to the club that witnessed his brilliance, as Nistelrooy was Manchester United’s top scorer from 2001 to 2006, before moving to Real Madrid for four years, then moving to Hamburg.

Van Nistelrooy, 48, had coached PSV Eindhoven and left at his own request in 2023, while Heik, 52, took over the technical management of several clubs in the Netherlands, the last of which was Go Ahead Eagles, which he coached for two years.

“I am very happy that Rene and Ruud have agreed to join our project,” said Ten Hag, who this week extended his contract until the summer of 2026. “They will bring a lot of experience, knowledge and new energy to the team.”

He added: “It is time to renew the technical staff, because we want to build on the success we have achieved in the past two years, and rise to a higher level.”