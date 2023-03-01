Former DWDD presenter Matthijs van Nieuwkerk and NPO director Frans Klein have agreed to cooperate in the investigation into the working atmosphere at the NPO. Committee chairman Martin van Rijn reported this in the NPO radio program on Tuesday evening With A View To Tomorrow .

“We want to talk to them both extensively and that will happen,” said Van Rijn. “They are very willing to do that.” Van Nieuwkerk came under fire at the end of 2022 after a publication in the Volkskrant about the sick work culture in his program De Wereld Draait Door. Editors reported, among other things, humiliations and extremely high work pressure. They received little or no support from program management, human resources and the broadcaster, they say.

Frans Klein suspended his duties for the time being pending an investigation into the abuses. Klein was closely involved in the popular TV program as media director of broadcaster Vara for nine years. He continued to do so in his later position as director of the NPO. See also Former Tour winner Geraint Thomas will choose Giro as the main goal next year: 'Hopefully it will work now'

The Investigation Committee on Behavior and Culture Broadcasters (OGCO) will come ‘around the summer’ with the report on the working atmosphere at the NPO. The committee was set up last November after a series of articles in de Volkskrant. Initially, only DWDD was to be investigated, but this was expanded after more reports were received about similar cases within the entire public broadcaster.

Van Rijn introduced With A View To Tomorrow to be impressed by the impact that the cross-border behavior in Hilversum has had on some victims. “It has a long-lasting effect on people who have experienced this behavior, even if it was a long time ago,” said the chairman. “There are still plenty of emotions, even from things that happened years ago. They have such an impact, people still experience so many emotions when they think back to that period.” He emphasizes that the investigation must be carried out quickly, but above all carefully. See also Corona and the energy crisis exacerbate global inequality - consequences for Germany