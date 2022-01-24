Rutte would only have changed his mind at the very last moment, writes de Volkskrant, who has seen internal documents that a citizen had made after an appeal to the Open Government Act (Wob).

There was a great deal of commotion about Van Nieuwenhuizen’s career switch last summer. She had already been asked for the position during the summer recess, but she still took part in all consultations and ministerial councils in August. While it was already known at the time at Rutte that she would lobby for industry association Energie Nederland in the future.

According to the now-revealed documents, Van Nieuwenhuizen would have informed Rutte about her new job on July 23, but he initially had no problem with her remaining in office until a new cabinet took office.

In October, in response to parliamentary questions, the prime minister acknowledged that he only realized late that a future lobby job would be difficult to combine with a caretaker ministership. It is unclear why Rutte changed his mind at the time. See also The rector of the UMU does not expect "great changes with Minister Subirats"

