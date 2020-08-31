Usually Van Morrison delights his fans with his soul voice. The singer, who celebrates his 75th birthday on Monday, is currently drawing attention to himself with his opinion on how to deal with Corona in the cultural scene.

W.hen an old white man speaks, a wise old man does not always speak. This was confirmed recently by a well-known Northern Irish musician who culminated his frustration at not being allowed to perform in front of full halls at the moment with a call to his colleagues to jointly defend themselves against “pseudoscience”. Who or what Van Morrison actually means by his allegation of “pseudo-science” on his website, he does not elaborate on. He only complains that it is not economically viable to hold concerts under the rule of social distance.

Whether “grumpy old Van” is alluding to the live music business in general or perhaps to his own fee expectations in particular is an open question on this Monday, as one of the greatest white soul and rhythm – & – blues- Singer at all today his 75th birthday.

We put on the phenomenal album “Saint Dominic’s Preview” in his honor and listen – “Listen To The Lion” – to the lion. But only on their singing and not on their nagging. We’d rather trust science.