Everything is fine means of transport necessity of regular checks to be able to circulate safely on the roads and this applies in particular to vehicles belonging to company fleetsoften composed of vans of various sizes, subjected to considerable stress due to the many kilometers traveled every day. One of the first things to evaluate is the condition of the tires; in fact, if too many are worn, it may be necessary to buy new ones van tires. Here's what else to check.

Van maintenance, pre-ignition check

Before starting a commercial vehicleit is necessary to carry out preliminary checks, verifying the functionality of the essential componentssuch as seat belts and rear-view mirrors.

Also, it's good to make sure you have all the circulation documents on board, to be shown in case of checks by the authorities.

Engine oil check

In the commercial vehicles more modern, the consumption of motor oil is reduced; therefore it is not necessary to top up between one trip and another. However, it is advisable check the level of lubricant each 1,000 km, because leaks may occur due to loose seals. This check is important during the running-in period and must be carried out while keeping the vehicle on level ground.

Liquid control

Another check to carry out before getting behind the wheel is that of vehicle fluids. At every oil check, the fluid level must also be checked cooling downkeeping the vehicle on level ground and always with the engine cold.

For the topping up it is essential to use only distilled water or demineralizedadding theantifreeze during the winter season to prevent it from freezing and causing damage.

Tire check

It is necessary to frequently check both thewear and tear than tire pressure. To check wear, just look directly at the tread, as there is a signal of wear and tear that appears when the tires are too worn and traffic is no longer safe. Furthermore, it is good to check the pressure monthly, strictly on not hot tyres.

Checking the brakes

Another liquid to check is that of brakesessential to guarantee the fluidity of the braking system and prevent rust formation. Usually, when the brake fluid level drops below the minimum, a spy in dashboard. However, there are gods signals not to be underestimated which could indicate that the braking system is not working as it should, for example if the pedal brake drops too much.

Lights and signals

It is crucial to make sure that all lights are working well. Generally, if a light bulb is burnt out it can be replaced independently, following what is written in the instruction booklet.

Battery check

Another check to be carried out on all vehicles in the fleet with a certain routine is that of drums. In fact, the entire electrical system only works if the vehicle's battery is charged.

Therefore, it could be very useful to check the status of the battery, perhaps by contacting professionals who, using specific toolsthey can evaluate it overall battery condition and, if it were to run out of battery, they could recharge it.

Mileage registration

If a vehicle travels with a certain continuity long routes or if it is used intensively every day it is important to carry out a mileage recording precise of each single vehicle in the fleet. So as to always keep in mind when any maintenance work has been carried out. Some interventions, such as the revision and the cuttingare carried out periodically.

Register of scheduled maintenance on vans

Finally, to avoid making mistakes, it is advisable to create a real one maintenance log in order to analytically plan which vehicles need to be serviced or in any case checked and which, however, can still circulate in peace.

Where it is necessary to change tires or carry out checks on your vehicles, it is advisable to contact professionals in the sector, such as Euromasterso you can count on expert tire specialists who will be able to advise and supply the best tires for each type of vehicle.

