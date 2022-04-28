The court in Amsterdam suspended Sywert van Lienden and his partner Bernd Damme from the board of the Auxiliary Alliance Foundation on Thursday after a request from the Public Prosecution Service. A criminal investigation is underway against Van Lienden and the other directors because of the controversial face mask deal.

The court appoints a temporary new director to investigate the liability of the old board. “It is possible that in this way the money that has flowed to the detriment of the foundation in the separate BV will have to be repaid to the foundation and spent in accordance with the purpose of the foundation,” according to the Public Prosecution Service.

According to the Public Prosecution Service, by suspending Van Lienden, an important step has been taken to recover the million-dollar profit. This would involve a total amount of 30 million euros.

Criminal investigation

In March it was announced that the Public Prosecution Service had started a criminal investigation in response to a report from Randstad. The staffing company made staff available to the Auxiliary Forces Alliance because it was believed to be for charity.

However, it later turned out that Van Lienden and the other (former) directors had set up a private company that was used in the purchase and sale of face masks. As a result, he and the other founders would have earned millions from the mouth mask deal they concluded with the Ministry of Health.

seat

Van Lienden was arrested at the beginning of March because of the investigation into the mouth mask deal. He was released after two days, but he remains a suspect in the case and the investigation continues. The two other persons involved in the Auxiliary Forces Alliance, Camille van Gestel and Bernd Damme, were also detained for a short time.

If Van Lienden and Damme oppose the suspension, they can defend themselves at a hearing on 12 May. The request for dismissal is also discussed at the same session. The third business partner, Camille van Gestel, had already resigned earlier.

