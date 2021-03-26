D.he fashion brand van Laack will equip the German national soccer team in the future. The textile company from Mönchengladbach announced on Friday. As the new “fashion partner” of the German Football Association (DFB), van Laack will provide the national team, the women’s national team and the U21 national team as well as the official representatives of the association with outfits by the end of 2024. The national players as well as the members of the coaching teams and the delegations will in future appear in shirts, suits and drawstring pants from van Laack when traveling and on official occasions.

“We look forward to helping the DFB team to make a strong performance off the field as well,” said Christian von Daniels, the owner and managing director of van Laack. Oliver Bierhoff, DFB director national teams and academy, announced that the players had actively participated in the selection of the collection for the first time. “We want to inspire our fans on the pitch – and also score points off the pitch. With van Laack we can do that, ”said national coach Joachim Löw, who had defeated Iceland 3-0 with his team in the World Cup qualification on Thursday evening – incidentally in the new away shirt in anthracite that the DFB and supplier Adidas had presented on Tuesday .



Appearance in black and white off the field: a jacket for women

Image: van Laack





Van Laack was most recently in the press when the brand received an order for the delivery of protective gowns and fabric masks to the state last year through the mediation of North Rhine-Westphalia’s Prime Minister Armin Laschet (CDU) and his son Johannes. Of the two orders from the state police, each for 1.25 million everyday masks made of fabric, one was reversed due to a formal error and put out to tender. The Mönchengladbach-based company recently announced that it would bring another pandemic product onto the market, namely millions of corona self-tests from the manufacturer Lepu Medical from China.

Christian von Daniels, who took over the manufacturer of high-quality shirts and blouses founded in 1881 in 2002, has continuously expanded the range in recent years. Among other things, he brought out the line “van Laack Meisterwerk by Wolfgang Joop”. With such high-profile campaigns and the sale of pandemic protective equipment, he drove up the sales of his company in the crisis year 2020.

The prestigious equipment of the DFB should serve as a marketing tool for him to operate successfully this year as well. The chances are not bad: if the European Championship takes place as planned in the summer – and if the German team does not drop out immediately after the group stage.