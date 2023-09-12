Leipzig (dpa)

The Jumbo-Visma team announced that Belgian cyclist Nathan Van Hooydonk was involved in a car accident in his country, and was taken to the hospital and suffered injuries whose nature was not revealed.

The team stated on its official account on the social networking site “X” (formerly Twitter): “We can confirm that cyclist Nathan van Hooydonk became ill while driving his car, which led to an accident.”

He added: “Then he was transferred to the hospital, where he received good medical care. We cannot confirm the rumors that his condition is serious, and he is undergoing further medical examinations. Thank you for your messages to Nathan and the team.”

Van Hooydonk, 27 years old, helped his teammate Jonas Weingard win his second title in the International Tour de France last July, and he also helped Wout van Aert get first place in the British Tour.

Belgian media reported that the accident, which witnessed a collision between several cars, occurred in the city of Calmthout, north of Antwerp.

It appears that when Van Hooydonk felt unwell, he drove his car through an intersection with a red light.

Reports stated that Van Hooydonk had to be resuscitated, and that he was conscious when he arrived at the hospital.

The nature of his injuries was not known. Reports stated that his pregnant wife was sitting in the back seat and was not harmed, but was taken to the hospital to undergo some tests to check on her. Reports also stated that three people suffered minor injuries.