Exactly as happened to “Cobra” Sonny, the twenty-seven year old Belgian is forced to leave cycling due to a heart anomaly: “I feel incredibly lucky”

Lucia Mora

After the terrible car accident that involved him last week, Nathan Van Hooydonck left Antwerp hospital today. The Belgian rider from Team Jumbo-Visma is fine, but he will have to say goodbye to his professional career. In fact, yesterday the twenty-seven-year-old was fitted with a subcutaneous defibrillator (ICD) to correct a potential future cardiac arrhythmia: in-depth tests revealed a heart muscle anomaly which caused the almost fatal illness a few days ago. A story that closely resembles what happened to Sonny Colbrelli, the “Cobra” winner of the Roubaix who collapsed immediately after crossing the finish line of the first stage at the 2022 Tour of Catalonia.

See also "Multiple sclerosis, a partner to run with and not to run away from" the runner’s words — “I realize I have been incredibly lucky,” Van Hooydonck said. “Things would have been different if I hadn’t received such quick help. I’m fine now, but I still have to come to terms with the fact that this marks the end of my professional career. I would like to express my gratitude to the people who helped me, the medical team at the hospital and all the fans who have sent me messages. Now I will focus on my recovery and my upcoming fatherhood. Everything is going well with Alicia and the pregnancy, and we are looking forward to the birth. This is very important to me help now.” The team and the rider ask the media to give Nathan the rest he needs to fully recover from the accident.

van aert’s pain — On the sidelines of the European time trial in Drenthe, where he achieved a third place on the podium, Wout van Aert commented with regret on Van Hooydonck’s farewell to racing: “It’s a hard blow, even if his health is the most important. I lose my best teammate. He was an example within the team, always ready to sacrifice himself for others” declared the Belgian champion. See also The 5 biggest wins in Liguilla of Liga MX

Discover Il Ciclista: the exclusive platform of gazzetta.it, dedicated to practicing cyclists, where you can find routes, equipment, clothing, news on bikes, training and expert advice.

the cobra post — No one can understand what Van Hooydonck is going through better than Sonny Colbrelli who, in fact, expressed his closeness to the Belgian: “I know what’s going through your head. I know what you feel and the pain. I know your only question: why me? I know how it feels in the hospital bed when you realize that your career will be 90% over, but in your head you don’t want to believe it. But in these moments you have to be strong and think that you are alive. I would like to tell you that you are not alone and you will never be alone… I wish you the best in your new life” Cobra wrote on social media.