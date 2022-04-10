Sydney van Hooijdonk showed himself in the Derby of the North for Heerenveen. He scored more than once in a Premier League game for the first time. He received an 8 for his performance, as did goalkeepers Andries Noppert (Go Ahead Eagles) and Pieter Bos (Cambuur). When Willem II slipped, there were again many unsatisfactory scores. Derrick Köhn, Dries Saddiki and Ché Nunnely received a 4 for their club’s failure to visit Go Ahead Eagles on Friday evening.

Go Ahead Eagles – Willem II 4-0

Go Ahead Eagles: Noppert 8; Martina 7, Nauber 7, Kramer 6,5, Kuipers 6, Deijl 6,5 (82. Berden -); Brouwers 6, Rommens 7 (71. Lucassen -), Oratmangoen 6,5 (64. Heil -); Cordoba 6.5 (71. Botos -), Lidberg 7 (64. Cardona -)

William II: Wellenreuther 5.5; Owusu 5, Dammers 4.5, Köhn 4, Köhlert 5; Crowley 5.5 (85. Roemeratoe -), Heerkens 5, Saddiki 4 (73. Llonch -); Nunnely 4, Hornkamp 5 (78. Kampetsis -), Kabungu 4.5 (46. Svensson 6)

Referee: Nijhuis 7

Man of the match: Andries Noppert was the second goalkeeper at Go Ahead in the first half of the season, but is now one of the club’s stars, where the spectators even shout him Orange.

Andrew Noppert. © Pro Shots / Erik Pasman



FC Utrecht – Fortuna Sittard 1-1

FC Utrecht: De Keijzer 6.5; Van der Maarel 5.5, Van der Hoorn 6, Janssen 6, Van der Kust 6.5; Timber 6 (80. Almqvist -), Maher 5.5, Gustafson 6; Boussaid 5.5 (68. Sylla -), Douvikas 5 (61. Mahi -), Ramselaar 6.5 (68. Van de Streek -)

Fortuna Sittard: Van Osch 6; Tirpan 5.5, Angha 6, Siovas 6, Cox 5.5 (86. Pinto -); Duarte 5.5, Rienstra – (28. Tekie 6), Noslin 5 (68. Semedo -), Flemming 6.5, Seuntjens 6; Benschop 5 (72. Gladon -)

Referee: Van der Eijk 6

Man of the match: Fortuna Sittard relies on the qualities of Zian Flemming. The Amsterdammer made his seventh goal of the season against FC Utrecht and thus gave Fortuna an extremely important point in the exciting relegation battle.

Ajax – Sparta 2-1

Ajax: Onana 4.5; Timber 6.5, Schuurs 6.5, Blind 7.5, Tagliafico 6 (30. Taylor 7); Alvarez 5.5, Gravenberch 6; Berghuis 5.5, Klaassen 6.5 (90. Kudus -), Tadic 7; Haller 5.5 (80. Brobbey -)

Sparta: Okoye 5, Jans 6, Abels 5, Vriends 6,5, Auassar 5 (63. Beugelsdijk -), Pinto 6, Verschueren 6 (62. Thy -), Van Mullem 6,5, De Kamps 7 (76. Namli -) , Van Crooy 6.5 (46. Mijnans 6), Engels 5 (76. Dalmau -)

Referee: Van Boekel 6

Man of the match: In the center of the defence, Daley Blind delivered his best performance in recent months.

© Pro Shots / Stanley Gontha



NEC – FC Twente 0-2

NEC: Branderhorst 5; Van Rooij 6, Marquez 6, Guth 6,5, El Karouani 6 (71. Verdonk -); Schöne 5, Bruijn 5 (72. Fat -), Mattsson 6 (80. Duelund -); Tavsan 6,5 (90+2 De Wolf -), Akman 5, Okita 5

FC Twente: Unnerstall 7.5; Brenet 6.5, Plegezuelo 6.5, Pröpper 6.5, Narrow 6.5; Sadilek 6.5, Zerrouki 6.5, Vlap 6; Limnios 6,5, Ugalde 6 (80. Cleonise -), Rock – (15. Misidjan 7.5)

Referee: Higher 5

Man of the match: With his first goal since December 18, substitute Virgil Misidjan ensured the liberation at the ever-winning FC Twente.

Heerenveen – FC Groningen 3-1

Heerenveen: Mulder 6; Van Ewijk 6, Van Beek 7.5, Bakker 6.5, Dresevic 7, Kaib 6; Haye 6.5 (90. Hall -), Tahiri 6.5, Halilovic 6.5 (78. De Jong -); Sarr 7 (87. Musaba -), Van Hooijdonk 8 (90. Van der Heide -)

Fc Groningen: Leeuwenburgh 5, Dankerlui 5 (83. Sverko -), Ter Wierik 5.5, Van Hintum 6 (68. Irandust -), Meijer 5; Duarte 5.5, Kasanwirjo 6; El Hankouri 5.5 (68. Postema -), De Leeuw 5.5 (68. Bogarde -), Abraham 5 (46. Ngonge 5.5); Beach Larsen 5

Referee: Easy 7

Man of the match: At his substitution in the final phase, Sydney van Hooijdonk was loudly applauded by the Frisian public. With two hits, he had a large share in SC Heerenveen’s 3-1 victory over FC Groningen. His second goal, in which he tricked two defenders, was especially nice.

PSV – RKC 2-0

PSV: Mvogo 6, Mauro 7, Ramalho 6, Teze 7, Boscagli 6 (77. Oppegard -), Veerman 7.5 (66. Sangaré -), Guti 6.5, Van Ginkel 6 (66. Gakpo -), Vertessen 5 ( 66. Madueke -), Vinicius 5, Bruma 7 (87. Zahavi -)

RKC: Vaessen 7; Gaari 4.5 (61. Oukili -), Adewoye 5.5, Meulensteen 6.5, Touba 5.5, Büttner 5 (79. Wouters -); Bakari 5.5, Anita 5.5 (79. Daneels -), Azhil 5 (70. Van der Venne -); Odgaard 6 (79. Stokkers -), Kramer 5.5

Referee: Dieperink 7

Man of the match: Joey Veerman has already scored more at PSV after eleven matches than he did in eighteen matches at Heerenveen this season. Especially on the ball, the Volendammer hardly experiences any adjustment problems in Eindhoven.

© ANP



Vitesse – Cambuur 1-0

speed: Hack 6 (46. Schubert 6); Dukhi 6.5, Bazoer 5.5, Rasmussen 6.5; Dasa 7, Bero 6,5, Tronstad 6,5, Huisman 6 (70. Vroegh -), Manhoef 6 (86. Hajek -); Buitink 6 (86. Domgjoni -), Openda 6.5 (86. Grbic -)

cambuur: Forest 8; Tol 6, Mac-Intosch 6 (87. Kiss -), Schouten 6, Bangura 6; Jacobs 6, Ter Heide 6 (77. Smit -), Paulissen 6; Joosten 5.5 (80. Doodeman -), Uldrikis 5, Kallon 5.5

Referee: Van de Graaf 6

Man of the match: A stomach flu wave and Vitesse defeated Cambuur in Arnhem, but Cambuur goalkeeper Pieter Bos prevented a major defeat for the Leeuwarders. He saved no less than thirteen times. Most goalkeeper saves in the Premier League since 2018.

Heracles – Feyenoord 1-4

Heracles: Bucker 5; Fadiga 5.5, Sonnenberg 5, Hoogma 6, Quagliata 5.5; Schoofs 6, Ouahim 6, De La Torre 6; Laursen 5 (75. Sierra -), Bakis 6, Hansson 5 (64. Basacokoglu -)

Feyenoord: Feyenoord: Marciano 6.5; Pedersen 6, Trauner 6, Senesi 6, Malacia 6; Aursnes 6, Til 6.5 (46. Toornstra 6), Kökçü 6.5 (76. Hendrix -); Sinisterra 6 (68. Walemark -), Dessers 6 (68. Linssen -), Nelson 6,5 (59. Jahanbakhsh 6)

Referee: Man shot 6

Man of the match: Feyenoord was shocked in Almelo after an early deficit, but after Orkun Kökçü’s goal, the team from Rotterdam started a carefree afternoon.

© Pro Shots / Stefan Koops



PEC Zwolle – AZ 2-1

PEC Zwolle: Lamprou 7; Van Polen 6, Nakayama 7, De Wit 7, Anderson 6.5; Van den Belt 6 (90. Van Wermeskerken), Clement 6.5 (77. Strieder -), Paal 6; Kastaneer 7, Darfalou 6,5 (90. Van der Werff -), Redan 6

AZ: Vindahl 5.5; Witry 5 (58. Sowah 6), Beukema 6.5, Hatzidiakos 6.5, Wijndal 5.5; Midtsjø 6 (80. Reijnders -), De Wit 6 (75. Aboukhlal -), Clasie 6; Sugawara 6 , Pavlidis 6.5, Karlsson 5

Referee: Lime wood 6,5

Man of the match: The winning goal of Daishawn Redan may be worth gold at the end of this season for PEC Zwolle, which is now no longer behind.

Gervane Kastaneer and Daishawn Redan celebrate the victory over AZ. © Pro Shots / Niels Boersema

