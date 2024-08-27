Serious accident yesterday evening, August 26, on the A7 at the height of Vignole Borbera towards Genoa.

Around 10.40pm a van carrying fishing bait hit at high speed one of the vehicles stopped on the motorway for the setting up of a construction site: at that moment the workers were closing the overtaking lane.

The driver of the vehicle died instantly in the impact: he is a 68-year-old man, Romano Darin Pagnetto, resident in Venice.

One of the workers, a fifty-year-old, was crushed against the guardrail: he was transported in serious conditions to the hospital in Novi Ligure.

The stretch remained closed until this morning. Together with the 118 and the firefighters, the police officers intervened Genoa traffic police section Sampierdarenwho will have to clarify the dynamics of what happened.