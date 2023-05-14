When talking about the PL that expands the staff of the CNJ, deputy do Novo defended the extinction of the body and criticized the STF

the deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS) stated that the minister of the STF (Supreme Federal Court) Alexandre de Moraes would like to close the National Congress and, in practice, would already be doing so. The statement was made during a plenary session of the Chamber of Deputies for analysis of the PL 2.342/22which changes the staffing of the CNJ (National Council of Justice) last Wednesday (May 10, 2023).

“I return to this tribune to make another proposal to parliamentarians that is perhaps more in tune with what the STF has done with this parliament. Maybe instead of increasing expenses at the CNJ and creating new positions, rewarding the lack of action under the authoritarianism of the Supreme, maybe we will do what Alexandre de Moraes wants so much and is already doing, in practice, which is to close this Congress and pass the more than R$ 13 billion that cost the Chamber and the Senate to the Judiciary?said the deputy.

At the end of the debate in the House, PL 2.342/22 was approved by the House and now goes to the Senate.

In defending the non-approval of the bill, Van Hattem was more critical of the Supreme Court and argued that the CNJ should be extinguished. According to him, most people are not satisfied with the performance of the Judiciary, in particular with the performance of the STF and its ministers. Thus, approving a bill that benefits and expands the CNJ would be “reward incompetence”.

“In my opinion, the CNJ is giving reasons to be closed, it is to be extinguished. I am warned here that this can be considered ‘anti-democratic’. I support it, without the slightest problem”he said.

Van Hattem also argued that other specializations of Brazilian Justice, such as Labor Justice, should be incorporated by different instances and extinguished. “Look at the expense it generates for little result”defended.