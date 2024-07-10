“There are more than 500 pages filed at 2 am. There is no way to reorder everything,” says the deputy in the plenary

The federal deputy Marcel Van Hattem (Novo-RS) got confused and dropped the papers with the full text of the main regulation of the tax reform this Wednesday (10.Jul.2024) during a speech in the plenary of the Chamber. The episode occurred before the vote on the text, approved by 336 votes to 142.

“There are more than 500 pages filed at 2 a.m. There is no way to reorder everything now to read it. This is absurd, we are not in a position to discuss something like this.”“declared the congressman.

Watch (1min40s):

Initially, the rapporteur Reginaldo Lopes (PT-MG) (fullin PDF – 2 MB) had presented a document, which, at around 7:45 pm, was replaced. Opposition deputies complained about the seconds between the new text and the start of the vote. Here is the full of the latest version (PDF – 2 MB).

The final report does not include meat in the 100% tax-exempt basic food basket and is shorter than the one released this morning. The first version was 515 pages long, while the most recent document is 366 pages long.

The PLP (Complementary Bill) 68 of 2024 deals with the unification of taxes to create the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) and the CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services), to form the dual VAT (Value Added Tax).