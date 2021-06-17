MotoKicX serves up a song about or starring motorcycles every Thursday. This week: Van Halen with ‘Panama’.

Okay, he only has an extra role, but can still be seen in the clip: the 1972 Harley-Davidson Low Rider of Van Halen frontman David Lee Roth. The Mercury Convertible (1951) that makes its appearance also helps our ticker a few steps forward, but that’s beside the point. At first sight the song seems to revolve around the pleasure you get from such a ride on your motorcycle, but has – how could it be otherwise in this genre – a solid double bottom.

She’s runnin’, I’m flyin’

Right behind in the rearview mirror now

Got the fearin’, power steerin’

Pistons poppin’, ain’t no stoppin’ now

The fact that Roth’s motorcycles were more than just part of his outfit is apparent from the number of times they starred in his lately hilarious podcast.”The Roth Show‘. He tells, among other things, how he once started riding a motorcycle, at which spot on Sunset Boulevard he went on his snout with his Harley, and how he once had to ask his then-date Dottie the Body to help pick up his Harley … after Roth dropped her off at the hip Troubadour nightclub, then with her hair blowing in the wind and wanted to park in front of a horde of fans like a real rock star and simply forgot to unfold his sidestand. vultures.

Photography header: Archive A. Herl