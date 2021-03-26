The painting by the impressionist Vincent Van Gogh “Street scene in Montmartre” was sold at auction in Paris for 13 million euros. This is reported on website auction house Sotheby’s.

The lot was sold for 13,091,250 euros with an initial appraised value of five to eight million euros.

“A Street Scene in Montmartre” was written by Van Gogh in 1887. It has been in a private collection since 1920. Before the auction, the canvas was shown to the public for the first time.

In June, a letter from artists Vincent Van Gogh and Paul Gauguin was auctioned off at the Drouot auction house in Paris. Dated in 1888, the message was addressed to a French painter friend Émile Bernard and was written a few weeks before Van Gogh cut off his ear.

In 2019, it was reported that the likely suicide weapon of the impressionist Vincent Van Gogh would be sold at an auction in Paris. Experts have estimated the Lefoshe revolver at 40-60 thousand euros. According to the employees of the Drouot auction house, the rusty weapon was found in the same field where the artist tried to commit suicide.