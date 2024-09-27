Three supporters of the ‘Just Stop Oil’ group, two women and a man, threw orange soup at two paintings by Vincent van Gogh, exhibited at the ‘Poets and Lovers’ exhibition at the National Gallery in London, the BBC reports.

Only a few hours ago the condemnation of two other activists from the same movement arrived. Phoebe Plummer, aged 23, was sentenced to two years in prison, and Anna Holland, 22, to 20 months, for defacing van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting in October 2022 and causing £10,000 damage to the golden frame of the canvas protected by glass. One of the two paintings affected today, Sunflowers 1888, is the one that was defaced by Plummer and Holland two years ago.