Between May and July 1887, Vincent van Gogh executed nearly 40 paintings during his stay in Paris, where he lived with his brother Theo before moving to the city of Arles a year later. Every morning, he left the Parisian apartment they shared in the Montmartre neighborhood. He walked about five kilometers with his canvas, easel and tubes of oil in tow, and ended up in Asnières, a suburb located northwest of the French capital. Called today Asnières-sur-Seine, at the end of the 19th century it was a place of contrasts: with green and swimming areas, restaurants and terraces on one side of the Seine, and bustling with industry on the other. It was there that the painter shook off the dark tones of his previous stage and began to experiment with luminous brushstrokes. He was not alone. The disparity of that stretch of the river, which also reflected the effect of urban development, in turn attracted four other French artists: Georges Seurat and Paul Signac, Émile Bernard and Charles Angrand.

Van Gogh on the Seineis the title of the sample —open at the Van Gogh Museum in Amsterdam until January 14, 2024— that compares for the first time the paintings he painted in Asnières with those of his colleagues. For the Dutchman, the Paris stay is decisive. He became good friends with Bernard and met Signac at the Seine. He visits Seurat’s studio in Paris, and after admiring a painting by Angrand in a shop he proposes—unsuccessfully—an exchange of works. “We believe that Van Gogh approached this part of the river because he saw the work of others and he thought it could be an opportunity. But the most important thing is that he conceived those three months of activity as a pictorial campaign to discover new themes and experiment in depth with color and style,” says Bregje Gerritse, researcher at the Van Gogh Museum.

Until 1850, Asnières was an idyllic environment close to Paris and popular for leisure. The renovation of the capital, commissioned by Napoleon III to the politician, architect and urban planner Georges-Eugène Haussmann, replaced the medieval streets with large boulevards and green spaces. The operation, carried out between 1852 and 1870, displaced thousands of people to the suburbs, where they also needed services, and the railway served as a link. On the other hand, the industry established itself in Clichy, located on the other side of Asnières and transformed the environment. Although these five painters did not form a group, at various times between 1881 and 1890 they together exchanged the serene river sunsets of the Impressionists—their predecessors—for trains, tunnels, gas tanks, and factory chimneys. Some themes considered modern.

The oil painting ‘Factories at Clichy’ by Van Gogh, in 1887. Van Gogh Museum Amsterdam

The difference between Van Gogh’s first painting hanging in the exhibition, titled On the outskirts of Paris (1886), and the oil Seine shore with boats, completed a year later, is a painting class in itself. In the first canvas, the brushstrokes and composition recall his Dutch period, although with a less gloomy landscape. The other is an explosion of light reflections in the water. Both come from private collections, as do a third of the 75 works on display. There are other surprises, such as the presence of seven of the nine canvases that make up the three triptychs painted in those months. She “Had five-foot canvases that she then cut to get three works of each and frame them separately. With the help of X-rays it has been possible to establish the chronology,” continues the expert. “We know less about this period because she lived with Theo and they did not write to each other, but we do know that she wanted to achieve ‘sellable’ themes and that is why she throws herself into attractive scenes. “They had not bought anything from him.” With that intention, she plants the easel in Asnières and on the shore of Clichy, and approaches the Grande Jatte (an island in the Seine). The result is sunny fields, groves where the sun filters through, and even a female figure with a pink skirt in a field of flowers.

On these same banks, the neo-impressionist Seurat developed pointillism, “which is one of the great revolutions in the history of Art.” “If you think about it, pointillism continues to this day, in things like the pixels of an image,” says the Dutch researcher. She applied dots of color with mathematical accuracy that, seen from a distance, compose landscapes and figures. Signac is another of the regulars in the area, as well as one of the most notable names in this technique. Émile Bernard, who observed the pointillist works in Signac’s studio in 1886, concluded that it was not his thing and went in the opposite direction. Instead of incorporating optical effects and studying theories about color perception, he “employs flat tones with well-defined dark contours.” Is he cloisonnism [parecido al cloissoné o esmalte alveolado, una técnica para decorar metales]. “He is also one of the few who pays attention to the people who worked in the area,” he says. Angrand may be the least known of all, but he has a stellar moment in Amsterdam. He has reunited, for the first time since 1888, the pointillist painting that he painted on the island of Grande Jatte, next to Seurat, who did the same. The scenes are similar: some sailboats on the river, the shore, some houses in the background and a blue sky. There is another work by Seurat, The Seine at Courbevoiein the same place, but this time with a lady walking her dog.

The work ‘The Seine at Courbevoie’ (1888) by Georges Seurat. Van Gogh Museum Amsterdam

The exhibition has been organized together with the Art Institute of Chicago, where it was before traveling to the Netherlands, and there is one painting that has not been able to be moved. It is the famous Sunday afternoon on the island of Grande Jatte, which cost Seurat two years of work between 1884 and 1886. It is part of the select group of works that art galleries prefer not to lend. What the Van Gogh Museum does present is a series of preparatory works where the French artist’s transition towards pointillism can be seen. There is another surprise, this time in the form of a gallery of unique photographs of contemporary Paris and the surrounding areas that inspired the five artists. At the edge of the river, the laundry boats draw attention. They were very common businesses and one of the major water polluters due to the bleach they used. The Asnières period closed at the end of the 19th century. Van Gogh died in 1890 and Seurat in 1891. “Bernard went to Egypt, Signac traveled to the south of France and Angrand continued on his way.” For a moment, however, “they were gathered in this place and in search of modern art, techniques and styles,” says Bregje Gerritse.

