The darts train continues at full speed. Michael van Gerwen was able to rest one more day from his disappointing Premier League evening in Brighton on Friday, but the first round of the Blakläder Belgian Darts Open has already started. Six Dutch people appeared at the oche on Friday, after which Van Gerwen, Danny Noppert and Dirk van Duijvenbode will report for the second round on Saturday at the tournament where Mighty Mike is the defending champion.