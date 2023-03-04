Michael van Gerwen has qualified for the fifth round of the UK Open. Mighty Mike, yesterday’s winner of the Premier League night in Exeter, beat Dave Chisnall 10-8. Tomorrow he will meet a compatriot with Martijn Kleermaker. Raymond van Barneveld also had a tough draw in the fourth round. Barney met Rob Cross and lost 10-9 in the deciding leg. A total of six Dutchmen made it to the last 32.

#Van #Gerwen #tired #Open #Dutch #gettogether #awaits #tomorrow #bit