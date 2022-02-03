Peter Wright winsMichael van Gerwen has not had a single point left on his first Premier League night of this year. The Dutchman took on Gary Anderson and lost 6-4 on the first night in Cardiff, where he was introduced to the new tournament format that has radically changed. World champion Peter Wright won the final by beating Jonny Clayton 6-1.











Van Gerwen likes the new set-up, but it turned out to be – again – a disappointment. After 18 minutes, MVG was already knocked out in Cardiff. ,,But also in the old format I sometimes lost,’ said Mighty Mike, winner of the Premier League in 2013, 2016, 2017 and 2018. He was much too volatile against Gary Anderson, who remained calm especially on the doubles and took advantage of Van Gerwen’s misses.

A new player (Joe Cullen), a new dartboard (Winmau), but above all the new format gives the prestigious Premier League competition a makeover. After 17 years in the old way, Cardiff has the scoop: a knockout tournament with eight of the best darts players in the world. Michael van Gerwen does not enjoy it much. He hoped for a quarterfinal, semifinal and final. But it only became a game of just under 18 minutes against Gary Anderson.

In the packed Motorpoint Arena – hardly anyone with a mask – the public is soon on the benches. The new design is popular. Although the enthusiasm also has to do with the fact that two ‘home players’ from Wales will play in the first two games: Jonny Clayton and Gerwyn Price. See also Sassuolo-Lazio 2-1, Berardi and Raspadori sign the comeback

Tournament setup

Eight players play mini-tournaments during sixteen rounds, including one in Rotterdam. They start with four quarter-finals, followed by two semi-finals and a final. The winner will receive a bonus of 12,000 euros and five points. The losing finalist gets three points and the two semifinalists two points. The four darters with the most points at the end of the competition qualify for the play-offs.

The new format with short knockout matches provides tension and sensation. Where the Premier League has until now mainly been a traveling circus, intended to present the world’s top players to the people, it was time for the next step before the attention would wane. Especially now that darts is becoming more and more professional and there are fewer and fewer at the top characters are special appearances that automatically boost ticket sales. Players like Joe Cullen, James Wade and Jonny Clayton don’t exactly fit that description. But they can play darts. Then the format should only cause fireworks.

In Cardiff, the two Welshmen – Gerwyn Price and Jonny Clayton – obviously get the most acclaim. Especially for Price a welcome change from the stages in England where he is invariably booed after a few issues with opponents. The Iceman can only enjoy it for a short time; he goes straight down against James Wade. See also The symptoms of high cholesterol that appear on the legs are named

Michael van Gerwen

After his defeat, Van Gerwen does not wait for the end of the tournament and leaves for his hotel. “I’m getting there, but I’m not quite there yet. I could have punished Gary, but I didn’t throw well enough to do that. Some legs were fine, but there were also seed legs.” The fact that he was well ahead of his Scottish opponent (91.37) with his average of 96.12 is only small consolation. After one evening in the Premier League, Van Gerwen is at zero points.

After the disappointing year 2021, in which he did not win a single important tournament, Van Gerwen hoped to start the way up again in 2022. But at the World Cup he was thwarted by a positive corona test, last weekend he quickly collapsed at The Masters. And now the smooth exit in Cardiff.

He will get another chance in the Premier League next Thursday in Liverpool. But then world champion Peter Wright is the first hurdle. The man who was unapproachable tonight and won the final against Jonny Clayton (6-1). Van Gerwen is not concerned, he says. “Nobody wins everything in the Premier League. Even in the old format I sometimes lost.” See also Schiphol did not want a survey among complaining ground staff

Van Gerwen will not go home, but will stay ‘on the island’ to take in two smaller Pro Tour tournaments in Barnsley over the weekend. ,,I want to throw as much as possible, to get in top form. So that I can do my thing again at the important moments.”

Quarter-finals:

Jonny Clayton – Joe Cullen 6-2

Gerwyn Price – James Wade 3-6

Peter Wright – Michael Smith 6-2

Michael van Gerwen – Gary Anderson 4-6 Semi-finals:

Jonny Clayton – James Wade 6-4

Peter Wright – Gary Anderson 6-5 Final:

Jonny Clayton – Peter Wright 1-6

