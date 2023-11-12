With videosDanny Noppert has one and a half legs in the next round of the Grand Slam of Darts, Michael van Gerwen is already sure of that. Mighty Mike came away well against Rob Cross, while TheFreeze was too strong for Andrew Gilding. Berry van Peer recognized his superiority in Chris Dobey, Gian van Veen already knows that he has been eliminated and Martijn Kleermaker also drew the short straw. Dirk van Duijvenbode, in turn, kept his chances alive with a victory.