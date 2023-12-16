Michael van Gerwen and Danny Noppert know who their opponents will be in the second round of the Darts World Cup: Keane Barry and Scott Williams respectively are waiting for the two best Dutchmen in the world rankings. Dirk van Duijvenbode knows he will face Gary Anderson, provided the Dutchman wins his match in the second round. Anderson impressed against Simon Whitlock (3-0).
Sports editorial
Latest update:
00:39
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and never miss anything from the stars.
#Van #Gerwen #21yearold #Irishman #Noppert #receives #congratulations #opponent #Anderson #impresses
Leave a Reply