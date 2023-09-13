Bernd Neuendorf, the president of the German Football Association (DFB), does not rule out that a foreigner will become the new national coach of Germany. The DFB is currently investigating the options and Louis van Gaal is reportedly also on the list.

According to the German newspaper BILD Van Gaal’s name is even heard more and more often. “Sounds that it should be Van Gaal are getting louder and louder,” the newspaper writes. The Dutch coach’s major advantage is that he demands a significantly lower salary than competitor Julian Nagelsmann, who would demand at least seven million euros per year.

After the dismissal of Hans-Dieter Flick, Germany is looking for a new national coach, who will do well with the Germans at the European Championship in their own country next year. Germany has never had a foreign national coach, but that could easily change. "We are not ruling out any options at this time," Neuendorf told ARD. "We don't close any doors. A foreign coach is also a possibility."

Thomas Müller

After Germany’s practice victory over France (2-1), Thomas Müller was also asked whether he would like to reunite with the former coach of Bayern Munich. “I haven’t seen him as a coach for years, but I know he stands for structure, discipline and principles. That is obvious.”

Bee BILD European Championship tournament director Philipp Lahm said that he thinks Van Gaal is extremely suitable as Germany’s national coach. He previously worked with the Dutchman at Bayern Munich. “As a coach, Louis van Gaal stands for discipline, order and structure in the way he lets his team play. He always conveys this through very clear communication. At Bayern it was the right man who shaped the club at the right time with his game idea. He is a very strong personality with a lot of experience.”



Van Gaal should become the new national coach of Germany Yes, that suits him perfectly (40%)

No, he should enjoy his retirement (60%)

His former teammate at Bayern Bastian Schweinsteiger also believes that Germany should appoint Van Gaal. “That would be the best thing for this team. He has won many great battles. The team also needs a personality with big shoulders that the team can rely on. If you’re not playing well, he’ll tell you so.”

Julian Nagelsmann still appears to be Van Gaal's biggest rival in the battle for the high office. According to TZ Munich However, discussions with Nagelsmann have not yet been opened. Matthias Sammer's name is also mentioned often. Liverpool coach Jürgen Klopp has already indicated through his agent that he is not available. Names such as Felix Magath, Oliver Glasner and Stefan Kuntz are only mentioned briefly.