Oslo (Reuters)

Louis van Gaal began his new term in charge of the Netherlands national football team, with a 1-1 draw with Norway in the World Cup qualifiers, and said after the match that the team was far from international standards.

The 70-year-old coach led the team just two days before the match, in Group G of the World Cup qualifiers, and then said that the Netherlands did not play seriously.

The Netherlands made up for their delay and drew 1-1 with Norway in Oslo, and Erling Haaland gave Norway a goal after 20 minutes, but Davi Claassen equalized after 17 minutes to give the Netherlands a point.

The Dutch team almost won from the last attempt in the match, but Denzel Dumfries did not hit hard enough to be saved by the Norway goalkeeper.

Van Gaal told reporters: “The opponent defended arrogantly, he didn’t leave us spaces, which made things more difficult, and in such situations you have to be creative, but we didn’t, we lost the ball in unnecessary situations, and I told the players that we didn’t play seriously.”

He added, “I do not think that the current Netherlands national team is world-class, we must play in a team spirit and in a collective way, as Norway did.”

The Netherlands have seven points from four matches and are behind Turkey in the group standings.

Turkey has not lost in any match so far and drew 2-2 with Montenegro, bringing its total to eight points, while Norway is in third place with seven points and a goal difference from the Netherlands.

Van Gaal replaced Frank de Boer after a disappointing run at the European Championships, as the team were knocked out in the last 16 by the Czech Republic.

The Netherlands host Montenegro in Eindhoven on Saturday, while Norway will face Latvia on the same day.