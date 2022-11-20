Van Gaal does not yet announce goalkeeper choice, Depay on the bench against Senegal

National coach Louis van Gaal will not announce on Sunday which of the three keepers he will line up on Monday in the first Dutch World Cup match against Senegal. Goalkeepers Andries Noppert, Justin Bijlow and Remko Pasveer came along to Qatar. In the press conference about the game, he said that he “never gives up the line-up”. He does emphasize that it was “not a difficult decision” – “I am reasonably convinced of my choice”.

Van Gaal also confirmed that attacker Memphis Depay will remain on the bench during the first game. He was out on September 22 with a hamstring injury during training camp and is still not fit enough to play. That came as no surprise, says Van Gaal, “he already knew before the World Cup that he would have a different program than a match fit player”.

He calls Senegal the most difficult opponent in the group with Ecuador and Qatar. The country won the Africa Cup last February. “It’s not just any opponent.”