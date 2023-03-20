Van Eerd received millions for his racing team, so that there is also a party on the circuit.

You are never rich enough to pay for your own race. Thus a wise saying from a wildly enthusiastic editor-in-chief in the left ear of the undersigned.

As you know, Frits van Eerd of Jumbo (hello Jumbo!) is under fire. Today the amounts received from Jumbo’s suppliers for Van Eerd’s racing team were announced. This is reported by the Financieel Dagblad.

Van Eerd got millions

This concerns an amount of 3.8 million euros. Jumbo’s suppliers paid that to the racing team. That was not known at first. The amounts of previous years were ‘similar’, according to a Jumbo spokesperson (hello Jumbo!). Jumbo also paid the racing team: no less than 500,000 euros.

Conversely, there was also a transaction. Almost 4 tons (395,000 euros) were transferred from the race team as ‘administrative services related to sponsorship’. Right… Those are. decent cost for fairly basic services.

According to FD experts, the sponsorship of Van Eerd and the Suppliers is ‘not pretty’. It gets even worse, because they feel that this case is “on legal thin ice.”

Nuts

Van Eerd is no longer the top man of the company. Frits has taken a step back and put Ton van Veen in charge. He used to be the CFO of Jumbo (hello Jumbo!).

It would concern payments from various suppliers such as bakeries and fruit and vegetable suppliers. A nut manufacturer has also transferred a lot of money. It is not known which manufacturer that is, but they may be curious where there is a party. What the private agreements were for these payments is still a guess. A few tons more for the racing team can get you a few meters on the shelves. Or not.

Through: FD.nl

