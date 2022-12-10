Berlin (dpa)

Virgil van Dijk, defender of the Dutch national football team, expressed his deep sorrow after his team’s exit from the FIFA World Cup, which is currently being held in Qatar, after losing in the quarter-finals to the Argentine national team on penalties.

The Argentine national team advanced with two clean goals scored by Nahuel Molina and Lionel Messi, and it seemed that the Argentine national team was about to qualify for the semi-finals, but the “substitute” Fijkhorst scored two goals for the Dutch national team, so that the two teams went into extra halves.

Neither of the two teams was able to resolve the meeting over the two additional halves, to decide a penalty shootout, in which Emiliano Martinez, the Argentine goalkeeper, was able to save two penalties from Van Dyck and Stephen Bergwis, before Lautaro Martinez scored the decisive penalty kick that eliminated the Netherlands.

Van Dyck spoke of his frustration after the team managed to win the game back, only to lose in a penalty shootout.

The Liverpool star told reporters: I am very disappointed, we are out of the championship, after an eventful match.

He added: We showed a strong personality, we came back to the meeting in the last 15 minutes, we played extra runs and then penalty kicks.

He added: Unfortunately we were not able to finish the job, we will return to our country, I am very sad about that, but this is life, we lost on penalties, and this is the difficult thing, we trained for penalties a lot but unfortunately, Emiliano Martinez made two saves and we went out, and I think we were Confident, but in training you cannot live the same atmosphere in the match stadium, which has 80,000 spectators whistling against you and a different goalkeeper than the one you face in training.

Van Dyck took the first penalty in the penalty shootout, but Martinez blocked his shot, and Van Dyck said: I do not take penalty kicks in the Premier League, so it was difficult, it was never easy, you are under pressure, but I was looking forward to it, I was ready for it, And he tackled it, great for him, bad for us, and me. I am very sad, but unfortunately such things happen in life and it is related to how to deal with them. I will be sad in the coming period, but I will regain my balance, and I will be with my family, and I will think of good things in life.