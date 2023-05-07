Belgian Darts OpenDirk van Duijvenbode is in the quarter finals of the Belgian Darts Open. Aubergenius defeated Canadian Matt Campbell 6-3 to face Jonny Clayton tonight for a place in the final four. The curtain fell for Danny Noppert, Michael van Gerwen will play later this afternoon.

Van Duijvenbode was still too strong for Raymond van Barneveld (6-3) on Saturday in the Oktoberhallen in Wieze. Then hit Aubergenius in the final legs and against Campbell he did it again.

Van Duijvenbode, eleventh in the world ranking, soon had one break (2-0), but Campbell, the number 62 in the world fought back into the match. From 3-3, the Dutchman won three legs in a row, qualifying for the quarter-finals. At 93.40, Van Duijvenbode’s average was higher than Campbell’s (88.18). The finish percentage was also in favor of Aubergenius: 46.15 percent to 21.43 percent. (text continues below the tweet)



Nope

Danny Noppert was eliminated in the eighth finals of the Belgian Darts Open by Nathan Aspinall. In an exciting duel in the Oktoberhallen in Wieze, the Englishman was 6-4 too strong for the Dutchman. For the third week in a row, two experienced darts players faced each other in the Euro Tour. The first two times Noppert won 6-5, but today Aspinall won. The Asp yesterday was very strong against Martijn Kleermaker (6-1) and continued his level today. He needed a break in the first leg against Noppert, who missed many arrows on the double. The Freeze stayed in the game, but couldn’t break back. That was thanks in part to an impressive 127 finish at 4-3. (text continues below the tweet)



Michael van Gerwen also reached the next round on Saturday, beating José de Sousa after a true thriller. Mighty Mike was broken by the Portuguese in the fifth leg, but then broke his opponent with a 4-4 score as a result. Mighty Mike eventually took over the party. De Vlijmenaar booked a 6-5 victory, partly thanks to a neat average of 100.61. He’s facing Martin Schindler this afternoon at the oche.

The Belgian Darts Open is the seventh PDC Euro Tour tournament of the year. The quarter-finals, semi-finals and final will be played in the evening session from 7 p.m.

Program and results eighth finals

• Luke Humpries – Andy Baetens 6-5

• Nathan Aspinall – Danny Noppert 6-4

• Damon Heta – Jonny Clayton 3-6

• Dirk van Duijvenbode – Matt Campbell 6-3

• Dave Chisnall – Josh Rock

• Michael Smith – Gabriel Clemens

• Michael van Gerwen – Martin Schindler

• Rob Cross – Gary Anderson

Darts calendar 2023

View the complete darts calendar for this year here.





