Hundreds of thousands of Dutch people suffer from long-term complaints after a corona infection. Because there are no precise figures, these lung covid patients must be registered in one place, says the Social Impact Team, an important adviser to the cabinet.

The corona crisis is over, but many Dutch people are still struggling with complaints months after their infection. They suffer from fatigue, shortness of breath, an arousal disorder, memory problems or ‘brain fog’ or a combination of these. According to estimates, there are 100,000 to 400,000 Dutch people who have (had) lung covid (sometimes called post covid).

Because this group is not registered in one place, precise figures on nature and size are not available. Minister of Health Ernst Kuipers (D66) does not want a new registration desk, because of the extra workload for healthcare and the changing dynamics surrounding complaints.

People can now only report to the C-Support foundation, which assists patients. And at the doctor. But that is not enough, experts say in a round of questions about the corona virus in the House of Representatives on Tuesday evening. “We really need to get a better picture of people with post-covid, which is important for the recognition and recognition of these patients,” says Jolande Sap, chair of the Social Impact Team (MIT). The MIT advises the government on the social consequences of the coronavirus and policy. See also Instagram hides posts that mention abortion

“The consequences of lung covid are penetrating. So a real registration is important to them, we would find that very valuable. But it is also important for employers, the schools. These people have major complaints, it has far-reaching consequences for their work and income.”

Now experts, patient (organizations) and policymakers have to make do with data from random samples and foreign studies. Think it based on that Outbreak Management Team and the MIT that the Netherlands has about 100,000 to 375,000 people with post-covid. The group is dynamic in size because the picture of complaints varies.



These are serious complaints, it is a special infectious disease, also compared to something like the flu Jaap van Dissel

“This is a projection based on the United Kingdom,” says Jaap van Dissel, chairman of the OMT and director of the RIVM’s Center for Infectious Disease Control. ,,That shows how often it occurs roughly and it shows that it is therefore definitely a serious problem for these people. So it is very important to properly map post covid. These are serious complaints, it is a special infectious disease, also compared to something like the flu.”

Other experts have been emphasizing for some time that the government should do more to help this group of patients. “We are certainly not doing enough,” says Frits Rosendaal, professor of epidemiology at Leiden University. “There is no proven treatment yet, we have theories. We have to find out: what is the exact diagnosis, what is the mechanism and then you can start testing a therapy. We are not there yet.” More money for research and a registration of patients are useful, say experts.

Kuipers does want a national expertise center for lung covid, but will only provide details about that plan next month. In June, MIT will issue extensive advice on the consequences of the corona pandemic, the post-Covid issue is an important part of that report, says Sap. A poll commissioned by MIT would show that 60 to 70 percent of the Dutch believe that society – employers, schools and healthcare – should have more understanding for people with long-term Covid complaints.

