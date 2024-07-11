Dortmund (dpa)

Netherlands captain Virgil van Dijk is feeling the pain after his team failed to qualify for the final of the European Football Championship “Euro 2024”, currently being held in Germany. The Dutch team lost 1-2 to its English counterpart in the semi-finals of the continental competition, ending its hopes of lifting the tournament trophy, which it previously won in 1988 in West Germany.

“We conceded this goal very late in the game and now to go out empty-handed hurts us a lot,” Van Dijk said after the match, which was held at Signal Iduna Park.

The Liverpool star added: “You give your all in that match, and everyone gives everything they have, and when you concede a goal like that in the last seconds before the end, it is absolutely terrible.”

It is noteworthy that this is the first time that the Dutch national team has reached the semi-finals of the European Nations Cup in 20 years.