Liverpool and Holland central Virgil Van Dijk bets on esports: he will be ambassador and investor in Tundra Esports.

Tundra Esports, a British organization active in the world of esports, has announced a new ‘purchase’ of the highest level. As revealed in these hours, Virgil Van Dijk – central to Liverpool and the Dutch national team – has become an ambassador and investor of the organization. Not an isolated case, that of sportsmen who invest in competitive gaming, and certainly not a stranger from the Italian scene: just think of Giorgio Chiellini’s commitment, in this sense.

The English esports scene –

According to the press release released by Tundra Esports, Van Dijk aims, through this combination, to “integrate more into the gaming community”, as well as supporting and developing the company’s business objectives. As he relates Esports Insiderthe Liverpool defender (formerly the protagonist of one of the FIFA covers) is just the latest of the many figures of English football to embrace the esports scene: recently Harry Maguire and Dominic Calvert-Lewin have become ambassadors of the export organization SMPR, and before them, in November 2020, it was the turn of Dele Alli, now at Everton, with Excel Esports.

Van Dijk’s comment –

Tundra Esports currently has teams active on Fortnite, FIFA and Dota 2, in addition to its lineup of six content creators. “I am extremely excited to the idea of ​​joining Tundra Esports. Tundra Esports is one of the fastest growing esports organizations in the world and they are moving in a very exciting direction, ”Van Dijk explained in the press release. The collaboration with the Dutch central was announced with a video whose music was made by P Money, also ‘signed’ as the organization’s ambassador.