Virgil Van Dijk is the first major loss confirmed for the European Championship. The central Liverpool and the Dutch team announced that he does not arrive in time to play the tournament. “With everything that is happening, I physically feel that the right decision is not to go to the Eurocup and to enter my last phase of rehabilitation during the summer. So all the focus will be on preseason with my club and that’s the most realistic goal so I’m looking forward to it. “

The Dutch footballer, the great star of his team, was hurt by not being able to be in the tournament: “Obviously I am devastated for not playing the European Championship, for missing the European Championship and leading my own country there, but things have They have been as they have been and I have to accept it, we all have to accept it. I think the decision not to go is the right decision. It’s hard but I’m at peace with it“.

In recent days, Dutch coach Frank de Boer had expressed concern about the condition of Van Dijk, who was seriously injured many months ago. In fact, he urged him to publicly communicate his intentions, something that has been resolved after the player’s announcement.