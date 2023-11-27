There are few certainties in life, but since 2002 there has been at least one: Vincent van der Voort (47), who plays at the World Darts Championship every year. But suddenly that certainty is also gone. The final straw awaits the qualifying tournament in Barnsley on Monday. Doesn’t he grab it? Then there will be no 23rd World Cup in a row for The Dutch Destroyer. A conversation about major concerns, mental help and the support of good friend Michael van Gerwen. “A lot has happened.”

#Van #der #Voort #danger #missing #World #Cup #time #tough #year #Stopping #easiest