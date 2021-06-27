Frank de Boer gets the wind from the front after he replaced Donyell Malen in the eighth final of the European Championship against the Czech Republic. The Netherlands was at that time with ten men after a red card from Matthijs de Ligt. The score was 0-0, but in the end the Orange lost 0-2. “He should never have taken Malen off,” said Wesley Sneijder at the NOS about De Boer’s substitution.











The players of Orange and national coach Frank de Boer get a (fat) insufficient after the deception at the European Football Championship. Reporter Mikos Gouka puts the eleven of Orange along the yardstick. View the figures here. ,,Then you are the coach, and then after a red card you remove your most dangerous man and bring in Promes”, said a bewildered Rafael van der Vaart. “And then there is no one sitting next to you on the bench who says “Shall we not do it?” An attacker for an attacker, you don’t do that when you come up with ten men, or am I crazy?”

,,An Advocaatje’, said fellow analyst Pierre van Hooijdonk, who referred to the substitution of Paul Bosvelt for Arjen Robben, which Dick Advocaat carried through during the European Championship of 2004. That too was against the Czechs and the Netherlands lost then too. ,,Malen is your most dangerous attacker, with speed, you should leave him alone. This is a status change, Memphis should have gone, it didn’t give in.”

Quincy Promes enters the field for Donyell Malen. © ANP



Frank de Boer had a clear explanation for his substitution of Quincy Promes for Malen at the NOS: ,,Donyell is very explosive and 60 minutes is almost his tax at the moment. I wanted to bring in Weghorst for Donyell, but we were going to play 4-4-1 and then you benefit more from Promes.”

He reacted soberly to the criticism: ,,It’s easy from the side, but we know that Donyell is a great player, who is finished after an hour of play. And we are much closer to it.”

“I think Malen looked very fit”, Van der Vaart responded again. “Who says he is no longer fit?” The former international remained firm in his assessment: “A grade for De Boer? A 3.”

Frank de Boer is disappointed after the elimination © AP



