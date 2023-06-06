Joran van der Sloot, the 35-year-old Dutch main suspect in the disappearance of the American Natalee Holloway in 2005, refused on Monday to sign the document that would allow him to be extradited from Peru to the United States. Last week, Van der Sloot’s lawyer said that his client would not contest the extradition and wanted to go to America.

On Monday, however, it was announced that Van der Sloot still intends to appeal against his extradition. A hearing on the appeal is likely to take place on Tuesday or Thursday, his lawyer Maximo Altez told the American channel on Monday ABC News let them know.

Van der Sloot is serving a 28-year prison sentence in Peru for the murder of the Peruvian Stephany Flores in 2010. He married the Peruvian Leydi Figueroa in 2014 in the maximum security prison where he is held. That same year, Figueroa gave birth to a daughter. See also Football | Goal scorer Antma replaced - here is Finland's lineup for tonight's match

In America he has to stand trial for fraud and extortion of Elizabeth Ann Holloway, Natalee’s mother. After a possible trial in the US, if that indeed happens, he must return to Peru to serve the remainder of his sentence. Van der Sloot must remain behind bars in Peru until 2045. Only then would he be able to go to America to serve any other sentences he may have.

Formal complaint

Reported earlier Monday The Telegraph that Van der Sloot’s extradition to the US is questionable for another reason. The Dutch embassy in Peru is said to have filed a formal complaint against Peru, because the procedure followed is legally incorrect, as a result of which Van der Sloot’s rights to a fair trial have been violated. The newspaper based this on statements made by lawyer Altez.

On Monday, the Peruvian authorities announced that the extradition is scheduled for next Thursday. A first step was already taken on Saturday when Van der Sloot was moved to another prison in Peru. See also for a wild world