Van Der Sar’s wife is in Croatia and has made it known that he is clearly improving, although still in intensive care

There are updates on the conditions of Edwin Van Der Sar, the former Juventus and Dutch international goalkeeper, who suffered a cerebral hemorrhage last Friday and is currently hospitalized in intensive care in Croatia. His wife and his agent explained that fortunately there have been improvements, but that there is a need to keep the attention high.

Edwin and his wife had flown from Holland to Croatia last week, to spend a few days vacation and follow the son during the under-19 soccer world championship in which he was participating.

During a paragliding session, the former goalkeeper of Ajax, Juventus, Manchester United and the Dutch national team had a sickness caused by a severe cerebral hemorrhage that struck him suddenly.

He thought about announcing what happened Ajaxthe Dutch team for which Edwin serves as general manager.

Following the announcement of the club, many wanted to show theirs nearness to Edwin and his family.

How is Edwin Van Der Sar today

After days of silence, they have finally arrived updates on the conditions of Van Der Sar. It was to give them his wife Annemariewhose words were always disclosed by the Amsterdam team:

Edwin’s still in the ICU, but he’s stable. He’s not in danger of life. Whenever we visit him, he is communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation develops.

A sigh of relief therefore for the many fans of the former champion, who also find comfort in the words of Rob JansenEdwin’s agent.

The manager explained that in Croatia he is receiving the best possible care and the doctors are also constantly in contact with Holland.