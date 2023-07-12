Wednesday, July 12, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Van der Sar out of danger after brain hemorrhage: positive medical report

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 12, 2023
in Sports
0
Van der Sar out of danger after brain hemorrhage: positive medical report

Close


Close

Van der Sar.

Van der Sar.

The Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper has been hospitalized since last Friday.

The former Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper, Edwin Van der Sar, victim last Friday of a brain hemorrhageis out of danger, although he remains hospitalized, the Dutch club announced on Tuesday.

“Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but his condition is stable. His life is no longer in danger”Ajax said in a statement sent at the request of the ex-soccer player’s wife.

See also  F1 | Marko: "Ferrari faster than Red Bull? That's not true"

“Every time we visit him, he can communicate. It takes patience and to see the evolution of his condition,” added Annemarie Van der Sar.

The 52-year-old former Ajax and Manchester United player was on holiday on an island in Croatia when he began to feel unwell. In May,

historical archer

Van der Sar resigned as Ajax’s general manager, a position he had held since 2016, after the club’s worst season in 14 years, finishing third in the last Eredivisie behind Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven.

Considered one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, Van der Sar defended the goal for Ajax between 1990 and 1999, forming part of the squad that won the Champions League in 1995. He later went through Juventus (1999-2001) and Fulham (2001-2005), before joining Manchester United (2005-2011).

See also  Controversial journalist celebrates the defeat of Chivas in the classic: "America is your father"

During his time at the English club, he won another Champions League, in 2008. He defended the Netherlands goal in 130 games.

AFP

More sports news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Van #der #Sar #danger #brain #hemorrhage #positive #medical #report

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
Health – India to take action against pharmaceutical companies that have not met quality standards

Health - India to take action against pharmaceutical companies that have not met quality standards

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result