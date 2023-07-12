Van der Sar out of danger after brain hemorrhage: positive medical report

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Van der Sar.
The Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper has been hospitalized since last Friday.
The former Ajax Amsterdam goalkeeper, Edwin Van der Sar, victim last Friday of a brain hemorrhageis out of danger, although he remains hospitalized, the Dutch club announced on Tuesday.
“Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but his condition is stable. His life is no longer in danger”Ajax said in a statement sent at the request of the ex-soccer player’s wife.
“Every time we visit him, he can communicate. It takes patience and to see the evolution of his condition,” added Annemarie Van der Sar.
The 52-year-old former Ajax and Manchester United player was on holiday on an island in Croatia when he began to feel unwell. In May,
Update on behalf of Annemarie van der Sar in Croatia:
‘Edwin is still in the intensive care unit, but is stable. He is not in life-threatening danger. Every time we get to visit him, he’s communicative. We have to wait patiently to see how his situation will develop.’ pic.twitter.com/8avJQ5yZj3
— AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) July 11, 2023
historical archer
Van der Sar resigned as Ajax’s general manager, a position he had held since 2016, after the club’s worst season in 14 years, finishing third in the last Eredivisie behind Feyenoord and PSV Eindhoven.
Considered one of the best goalkeepers of his generation, Van der Sar defended the goal for Ajax between 1990 and 1999, forming part of the squad that won the Champions League in 1995. He later went through Juventus (1999-2001) and Fulham (2001-2005), before joining Manchester United (2005-2011).
During his time at the English club, he won another Champions League, in 2008. He defended the Netherlands goal in 130 games.
More sports news
