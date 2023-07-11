The former Juventus goalkeeper had been hospitalized after suffering a cerebral hemorrhage. “He is still in intensive care, but his conditions are stable,” says Annemarie Van Kesteren
The most classic of sighs of relief can be drawn: Edwin Van der Sar is not in danger of life, after the cerebral hemorrhage that forced him to an emergency hospitalization last Friday in Croatia, where he was on vacation with his wife. “He is still in intensive care, but his conditions are stable. He is not in danger. Every time we visit him he communicates with us. We have to wait patiently to see how the situation will develop”, are the statements of Annemarie Van Kesteren, wife of the former goalkeeper, spread by the official channels of Ajax. Moreover, she too had been the victim of a cerebral hemorrhage on 23 December 2009.
Van der Sar is still formally in office as general manager of the Dutch club, after his resignation last May: he has been asked to fill the role until August 1st to conclude the last assignments of his mandate. The former player of Ajax, Juventus and Manchester United among others started at the club as director of marketing in 2012, only to be promoted four years later. Following last season’s disappointing results, he made the decision to retire.
