The most classic of sighs of relief can be drawn: Edwin Van der Sar is not in danger of life, after the cerebral hemorrhage that forced him to an emergency hospitalization last Friday in Croatia, where he was on vacation with his wife. “He is still in intensive care, but his conditions are stable. He is not in danger. Every time we visit him he communicates with us. We have to wait patiently to see how the situation will develop”, are the statements of Annemarie Van Kesteren, wife of the former goalkeeper, spread by the official channels of Ajax. Moreover, she too had been the victim of a cerebral hemorrhage on 23 December 2009.