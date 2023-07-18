After suffering a brain haemorrhage 11 days ago, the Ajax general manager can now breathe a sigh of relief. But he remains in the hospital to be monitored
The worst is over. Through his Twitter profile, Edwin Van Der Sar announced that he has left the intensive care unit. The former goalkeeper had been hospitalized for a cerebral hemorrhage which had struck him on 7 July, while on holiday in Croatia. He had been transferred to a Dutch facility just 3 days ago when the doctors had ascertained that he was out of danger.
Here are his statements released on social media, written in the company of his wife: “First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great messages of support. I am happy to share that I am no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I am still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!”
