The worst is over. Through his Twitter profile, Edwin Van Der Sar announced that he has left the intensive care unit. The former goalkeeper had been hospitalized for a cerebral hemorrhage which had struck him on 7 July, while on holiday in Croatia. He had been transferred to a Dutch facility just 3 days ago when the doctors had ascertained that he was out of danger.

Here are his statements released on social media, written in the company of his wife: “First of all, we want to thank everyone for all the great messages of support. I am happy to share that I am no longer in the intensive care unit. However, I am still in hospital. I hope to go home next week and take the next step in my recovery!”