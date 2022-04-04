Mathieu van der Poel started 2022 limping, with back problems that dragged on after his fall injury at the Tokyo Olympics and that, as the runner himself admitted, his presence in the classics season was “endangering” him. It was not until March 19 when this campaign debuted, in Milan-San Remo, and with a curious message from his team, Alpecín: “He will participate without expectations. It was decided that he would face the 293 kilometers of the route to carry out a training session”. And he was third in the first monument of the year. Later, also in Italy and in March, he ran the Coppi e Bartali, in which he scored a stage.

Now, in Belgium, total success: victories on Wednesday in Through Flanders and on Sunday in the Tour of Flanders, both with a great resolution of the tests. “At the beginning of the year I wasn’t even sure I could make it to the classics, so to win the Tour of Flanders again (he already did it in 2020) is incredible.. At Kwaremont and Paterberg I was concerned only with keeping up with the Pogacar wheel. He was especially strong on those walls, especially on the Paterberg, where I went through a limit situation”he said of his great rival in De Ronde, a Pogacar that was very little to release the wheel to its rival, but Van der Poel resisted to solve the sprint.

What has become clear in Van der Poel is a great reading of both Belgian races. Accustomed to winning by force and force, a way in which he took many of his 38 road victories at the age of 27, this time a Dutchman was seen as colder, more calculating and waiting for the best moment. In Through Flanders, he jumped on Küng’s wheel, which ultimately generated the Benoot move … with which he played the victory in heads-up without a flush, winning by a huge margin. In the Tour of Flanders, after resisting on the Paterberg, he was cold-blooded in the sprint: he waited for Van Baarle and Madouas to arrive, which ultimately affected the Pogacar sprint, and won. He has run in eleven monuments, with two successes (both in Flanders) and in total, nine in the top-6. In the remaining two he was 10th and 13th. Next Sunday he will be in his country in the Amstel Gold Race, a beer race that he already won in 2019.